Parade participants hug at the end of the route Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade in New York's Coney Island. The parade started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and ended on the boardwalk.
Parade participants hug at the end of the route Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade in New York's Coney Island. The parade started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and ended on the boardwalk. Michael Noble Jr. AP Photo
Parade participants hug at the end of the route Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade in New York's Coney Island. The parade started on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue and ended on the boardwalk. Michael Noble Jr. AP Photo

Entertainment

June 17, 2017 6:12 PM

Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of the new wave band Blondie reigned over a waterlogged edition of New York City's zany Mermaid Parade.

The rockers known for songs like "Rapture" and "Heart of Glass" were Mermaid Queen and King Neptune at Saturday's parade at Coney Island. Crowds cheered as they were wheeled along the parade route in a wicker chair.

Drenching rain greeted the parade-goers dressed as mermaids, fish and other aquatic creatures. The downpour let up by the end of the festivities.

One group in red costumes carried a banner that said "The Handmermaids of Gillead." The reference was to the Hulu series and Margaret Atwood book "The Handmaid's Tale."

The Mermaid Parade was founded in 1983 and draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to the beach each year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video