Entertainment

June 18, 2017 1:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

"Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $28) The early years of the private diaries of the popular humorist.

"Al Franken, Giant of the Senate," by Al Franken (Twelve: $28) The senator from Minnesota's memoir of his evolution from "Saturday Night Live" comedian to serious politician.

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.

"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.

"Make Your Bed," by William H. McRaven (Grand Central: $18) A graduation speech from Adm. William H. McRaven at the University of Texas.

"I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons," by Kevin Hart (Atria: $26.99) The comedian's story of growing up poor in Philadelphia and his ups and downs in Hollywood.

"Option B," by Sheryl Sandberg & Adam Grant (Knopf: $25.95) The Facebook chief operating officer shares how she overcame the death of her husband.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," by David Grann (Doubleday: $28.95) An investigation into the systematic murder of Osage Native Americans for their oil in the 1920s.

"Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam," by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly: $30) The story of the centerpiece of the Tet Offensive during the American war in Vietnam.

"Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video