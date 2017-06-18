Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
"Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $28) The early years of the private diaries of the popular humorist.
"Al Franken, Giant of the Senate," by Al Franken (Twelve: $28) The senator from Minnesota's memoir of his evolution from "Saturday Night Live" comedian to serious politician.
"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.
"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
"Make Your Bed," by William H. McRaven (Grand Central: $18) A graduation speech from Adm. William H. McRaven at the University of Texas.
"I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons," by Kevin Hart (Atria: $26.99) The comedian's story of growing up poor in Philadelphia and his ups and downs in Hollywood.
"Option B," by Sheryl Sandberg & Adam Grant (Knopf: $25.95) The Facebook chief operating officer shares how she overcame the death of her husband.
"Killers of the Flower Moon," by David Grann (Doubleday: $28.95) An investigation into the systematic murder of Osage Native Americans for their oil in the 1920s.
"Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam," by Mark Bowden (Atlantic Monthly: $30) The story of the centerpiece of the Tet Offensive during the American war in Vietnam.
"Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.
