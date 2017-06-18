Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson closing Savannah restaurant

Restaurateur and celebrity chef Hugh Acheson says his restaurant in Savannah is closing.
The James Beard Award winner and judge from the television cooking show "Top Chef" opened The Florence three years ago in a former ice factory located well outside the downtown historic district that's home to most of Savannah's upscale eateries.
The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2tabjtq ) Acheson confirmed in a statement Thursday that The Florence will close June 25.
The chef's statement said: "Unfortunately, the restaurant is just not financially sustainable, resulting in the difficult decision to close."
