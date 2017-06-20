Save the date, Foo Fighters are coming to Fresno

Finally, the Foo Fighters are coming to Fresno.
The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band plays Friday, Dec. 1 at the Save Mart Center on its just announced Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. June 29, according to Ticketmaster. No word on ticket prices. You can sign up for presale access at the band’s website. Capital One is also offering presales, starting 9 a.m. Monday.
The tour coincides with news of a new album, “Concrete and Gold,” which is set for release Sept. 15. The record was produced by pop guru Greg Kurstin and will be “the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” Grohl said in a press release.
It set to be “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper,” he said.
The band has already teased two songs from the album. It released a video for “Run” early this month and performed the song “Lah Di Da” at a music festival in Iceland.
Along withe the album, Foo Fighters announced a headlining slot at CAL JAM 17, at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino. The lineup for the one-day was curated by Grohl himself and features Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler and White Reaper.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Foo Fighters
Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017
- Oct. 7 - San Bernardino, CA - CAL JAM 17 at Glen Helen Regional Park
- Oct. 12 - Washington DC - The Anthem (SOLD OUT)
- Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum
- Oct. 15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
- Oct. 17 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
- Oct. 18 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
- Oct. 21 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- Oct. 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 24 - Memphis,TN - Fedex Forum
- Oct. 26 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Arena
- Oct. 28 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
- Nov. 7 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
- Nov. 8 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Arena
- Nov. 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa Events Center
- Nov. 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
- Nov. 13 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
- Nov. 15 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- Dec. 1 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
- Dec. 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
- Dec. 5 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
- Dec. 7 -Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
- Dec. 9 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
- Dec. 10 - Casper WY - Casper Events Center
- Dec. 12 - Salt Lake City UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
