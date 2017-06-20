CBS renews full daytime lineup; 3 more years for 'Restless'

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Peter Bergman actor on "The Young and the Restless" arrives at the 40th Anniversary of Soap Opera Digest at The Argyle Hollywood in Los Angeles. The drama will keep churning on daytime TV's "The Young and the Restless" through at least 2020. CBS said Tuesday, June 20, 2017, it has renewed the soap opera for three more seasons. Photo by Omar Vega