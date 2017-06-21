In this June 20, 2017 photo, rapper and actor Ice Cube poses for a portrait in New York to promote the 25th anniversary re-release of his 1991 solo album, “Death Certificate."
Entertainment

June 21, 2017 7:50 AM

After over 25 years, Ice Cube's still got something to say

By DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
NEW YORK

It's been more than 25 years, and Ice Cube's still got something to say.

The 48-year-old entertainer has come a long way from his start as part of the rap group N.W.A, but some things haven't changed — like his willingness to call out law enforcement on the way he sees policing done and to speak his mind on race issues, like he did recently when he took Bill Maher to task for his use of the N-word.

Cube brought that attitude to the 25th anniversary of his album, "Death Certificate," with its newly added-on song "Good Cop, Bad Cop." Asked for his thoughts about where the country is with policing, especially in the wake of several high-profile shootings of minorities by officers, he was blunt: "Same as we always been."

  Comments  

