June 21, 2017 7:58 AM

Mississippi bicentennial events taking place in Oxford

The Associated Press
OXFORD, Miss.

A concert to celebrate 200 years of Mississippi statehood is taking place this weekend.

Country singer and Mississippi native Marty Stuart headlines the show Saturday on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

It is one of several bicentennial events that are part of a regional celebration for northern Mississippi.

The regional celebration for southern Mississippi took place in late March and early April in Gulfport.

The central Mississippi celebration takes place in December in Jackson, with the opening of side-by-side museums near the Capitol. One will examine the broad picture of Mississippi history and one will focus on civil rights.

