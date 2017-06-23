Entertainment

June 23, 2017 12:32 AM

Watch ole 'Bandit' run: Fans assemble to mark movie's 40th

By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press
ATLANTA

They had a long way to go and a short time to get there, but hundreds of fans in Trans Ams have put the hammer down and made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit."

About 350 cars this week retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild beer run from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977. Some truckers also took part in "Snowman's Run," named for singer Jerry Reed's sidekick character.

They've all congregated in Jonesboro, Georgia, the town 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Atlanta where much of the movie was filmed.

This weekend, fans plan to recreate some of the movie's memorable scenes, including an attempt by a stunt driver to jump 150 feet (46 meters) in a Trans Am.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos