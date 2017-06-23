Entertainment

June 23, 2017 4:50 AM

Mother of 'Cake Boss' star, 69, dies after battle with ALS

The Associated Press
HOBOKEN, N.J.

The mother of "Cake Boss" reality star Buddy Valastro has died. Mary Valastro was 69 years old.

He announced on Instagram on Thursday that his mother's "battle with ALS has ended." He wrote that she is no longer suffering and he hopes that "she's dancing to 'I Will Survive' with my dad."

ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a neurological disease that affects the nerves controlling voluntary muscle movement.

Mary Valastro was born in Italy in 1948 and emigrated to the United States with her family when she was six, settling in Hoboken. She married Bartolo Valastro in 1965, shortly after purchasing Carlo's Bakery the Hoboken. They had five children.

Buddy Valastro took over the bakery after his father died in 1994.

The bakery will be closed Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos