"Boyhood" actress gets deferred sentence for drug arrest

A 24-year-old actress who co-starred in a recent Oscar-nominated movie directed by her father has been sentenced to three years deferred adjudication for a drug charge near Waco.
Lorelei Grace Linklater will have no conviction on her record if she completes her probation successfully under sentencing terms from state District Judge Ralph Strother.
Linklater was arrested May 21, 2016, on Interstate 35 where her car collided with another. Troopers found loose pills in her car and a bag in her purse that later was identified as containing cocaine.
Linklater is the daughter of Austin-based Richard Linklater, whose directing credits include "Boyhood." She was a co-star in the coming-of-age film that received six Academy Award nominations in 2015 and won one. The movie also won three Golden Globes, including best picture.
