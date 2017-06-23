Entertainment

June 23, 2017 11:57 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

