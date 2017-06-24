Entertainment

June 24, 2017 5:57 AM

Lauren Hutton to be honored at Maine film festival

The Associated Press
WATERVILLE, Maine

Lauren Hutton is going to be this year's honoree at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival.

The 73-year-old actress, model and producer will be awarded the Mid-Life Achievement Award next month in Waterville, Maine.

Festival programmer Ken Eisen told the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2u03TZ6) that Hutton was part of what he called the golden age of American filmmaking in the 1970s and that she broke the rules for aging by modeling nude at age 61.

She'll receive the award July 20 at the Waterville Opera House where her movie "American Gigolo," also starring Richard Gere, will be shown.

