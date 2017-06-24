Spicer's Music Day postponed until August to break record

Make Music Alabama has been postponed until August due to inclement-weather caused by Tropical Storm Cindy within the state.
Auburn's Spicer's Music postponed the event until Aug. 22, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. Officials say the postponement might be a blessing in disguise to help a music store reattempt to break the Guinness record for world's largest rock band.
"While the weather may have rained out our plans, it has not dampened our spirits. The show must go on!" the Spicer Music post on Facebook said. "Join us on August 22nd to break the Guinness Book of World Records for having the World's Largest Rock and Roll Band."
About 850 singers, drummers, guitarists and other musicians packed the Gay Street parking lot last summer to perform "Sweet Home Alabama." The amount barely missed the world-breaking mark by 100 people.
Spicer's Music looked to make a second attempt this week for the record seeking to gather 1,500 to perform Sister Hazel's "All for You" during the second Make Music Day Alabama. Tim Spicer, owner of Spicer's Music, said the record is 953.
Sister Hazel's Ken Block and Drew Copeland were also scheduled to join in the performance.
Auburn University students' return in the fall could add to the number of people already registered.
For more information or to register to participate or volunteer, visit www.spicersmusic.com/news .
