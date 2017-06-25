Solange, Migos win at BET Awards; Bruno Mars performs

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The “B” in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars. Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday’s show, June 25, 2017, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Mars, who will open the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is nominated for five awards. Photo by Chris Pizzello