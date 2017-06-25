Entertainment

June 25, 2017 9:08 PM

Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebrated with music

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking will be marked next month with a musical celebration along the waterway.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform seven world premieres from July 2 to July 8 along the canal in a series of concerts called Water Music New York. The title is a nod to George Frideric Handel's "Water Music," which was first performed 300 years ago on the River Thames in London.

The orchestra will play in Albany, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport and Lockport. Each performance will be preceded by a celebration of local culture and history.

  Comments  

