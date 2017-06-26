Local Little Leaguers participate in movie shoot in Maryland

Dozens of Little Leaguers and young fans were tapped to play extras in a forthcoming movie starring actors from "House of Cards" and "The Wire."
The Baltimore Sun reports the children gathered at the Battle Grove Field in Dundalk, Maryland, to play extras in "All Square." Temperatures approached 90 degrees while shooting Sunday.
The movie stars Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper on "House of Cards." His character is a bookie who befriends an ex-girlfriend's son and starts betting on Little League games. Isiah Whitlock, who played Clay Davis on "The Wire," also stars in the movie.
Producer Jordan Foley says Dundalk has been welcoming and the community represented what they wanted for the film.
Foley plans to wrap up shooting on July 10.
