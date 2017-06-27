FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, LaVar Ball, center, father of Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball, listens to his son during the NBA basketball team's news conference in El Segundo, Calif. LaVar and Lonzo appeared on "WWE Raw" June 26, 2017.
Entertainment

June 27, 2017 9:30 AM

LaVar Ball appears at WWE event, son LaMelo uses slur

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

LaVar Ball has brought his Big Baller Brand from the basketball court to the wrestling ring.

The outspoken father of NBA Draft No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball showed up with the newly-minted Los Angeles Laker and another son, 15-year-old son LaMelo, for a live segment on Monday's "WWE Raw" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During the segment, LaMelo Ball twice used a racial slur that was broadcast over the air.

WWE says in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the language "was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."

For LaVar Ball's appearance, the ring was decorated with mannequins displaying his Big Baller Brand clothing line. He got in a heated confrontation with WWE wrestler The Miz, and took his shirt off to cheers from the crowd.

