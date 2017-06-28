Entertainment

June 28, 2017 6:06 AM

Elvis Presley hit 'Love Me Tender' inspires picture book

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

One of Elvis Presley's biggest hits is the latest song to be turned into a picture book, and part of an effort to introduce the King to a new generation.

Dial Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a book based on "Love Me Tender" is coming out Nov. 13. "Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" will be illustrated by Stephanie Graegin and include an endnote by Presley's widow, Priscilla Presley.

Dial Books is calling the new release "a heartwarming ode" to the parent-child bond. Presley died 40 years ago this summer, and representatives for his estate are planning a merchandise program for infants and toddlers.

Other songs inspiring children's books in recent years include "This Land is Your Land," ''Imagine" and "Blowin' in the Wind."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos