FILE – This April 24, 2016, file photo shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. The museum is opening a $15 million "Power of Rock" exhibit July 1, 2017, that will give fans a taste of the hall's famous induction ceremonies. The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme. Beth J. Harpaz, File AP Photo

June 28, 2017 9:31 PM

Rock Hall of Fame to open 'Power of Rock' exhibit

By DAKE KANG Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening an exhibit that will give fans a taste of its famous induction ceremonies.

The Cleveland-based museum will unveil its "Power of Rock" experience this weekend. It gave The Associated Press an early look Wednesday.

The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme. The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke and under-seat speakers.

Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies.

The exhibit is the centerpiece of an overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The renovations have cost $15 million to date. The "Power of Rock" exhibit opens to the public Saturday.

