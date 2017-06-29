From bars to baseball parks: Lady Gaga readies live shows

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Lady Gaga performs "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Whether it’s at a bar or baseball park, Lady Gaga said she’s going to give every performance her all. The pop star will launch a summer tour with stops at arenas and stadiums across the globe, and she’s also returning to the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light to perform a show in Las Vegas on July 13. Photo by Matt Sayles