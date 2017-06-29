Entertainment

June 29, 2017 6:38 AM

Trump ridicules female TV host's looks, calls her 'crazy'

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he's stopped watching.

Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe."

Here's what Trump says: "I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

They spent time at Trump's Florida resort — a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The White House hasn't responded to a request for comment.

