FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Casey Affleck arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif. An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with awards for Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman, Academy Award winner Casey Affleck and film composer James Newton Howard on Friday, June 30, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss

June 30, 2017 5:42 AM

Czech film festival opens with awards for Affleck, Thurman

PRAGUE

An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with awards for Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman, Academy Award winner Casey Affleck and film composer James Newton Howard.

Affleck, who won his first Oscar this year for his role in "Manchester by the Sea," and Thurman, nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for best supporting actress in "Pulp Fiction," will both receive the festival president's award Friday on the opening night of the festival's 52nd edition.

Howard, who created music for over 130 movies — including "The Hunger Games" and "Batman Begins" — will be honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema.

The festival's grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe, at event that runs through July 8.

