Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend London shows

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." Photo by Matt Sayles