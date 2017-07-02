The Accidentals to play at Thunder Bay Maritime Festival

A performance by northern Michigan-rooted folk artists The Accidentals will be among the highlights of this year's Thunder Bay Maritime Festival in Alpena.
The Sony Masterworks-signed trio, which paid tribute to its home state with "Michigan and Again," perform Tuesday at the 17th annual festival. The performance will be under the Big Tent at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.
Festival coordinator Jean Prevo says in a release that the band's music "reflects the spirit of the Great Lakes."
Other artists set to play this year are Jake Allen and Charles Madison.
The free festival also includes a water slide, storytelling, helicopter tours, cardboard boat races and other kids' activities.
