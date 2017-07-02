Entertainment

July 02, 2017 6:29 AM

The Accidentals to play at Thunder Bay Maritime Festival

The Associated Press
ALPENA, Mich.

A performance by northern Michigan-rooted folk artists The Accidentals will be among the highlights of this year's Thunder Bay Maritime Festival in Alpena.

The Sony Masterworks-signed trio, which paid tribute to its home state with "Michigan and Again," perform Tuesday at the 17th annual festival. The performance will be under the Big Tent at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center.

Festival coordinator Jean Prevo says in a release that the band's music "reflects the spirit of the Great Lakes."

Other artists set to play this year are Jake Allen and Charles Madison.

The free festival also includes a water slide, storytelling, helicopter tours, cardboard boat races and other kids' activities.

___

Online:

http://bit.ly/2toSqWK

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos