Entertainment

July 02, 2017 7:55 AM

"American Idol" auditions set for Alabama Music Hall of Fame

The Associated Press
TUSCUMBIA, Ala.

The television show "American Idol" is coming to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame this fall.

Alabama's tourism agency says the show will hold auditions at the museum in Tuscumbia on Sept. 7.

Hall of Fame manager Dixie Griffin says the museum reflects "American Idol's" impact on Alabama, which has produced winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks and runner-up Bo Bice and Diana DeGarmo.

Tourism officials say about 2,000 musicians could show up for the audition. ABC recently announced that the network is bringing back the singing competition for the 2017-2018 season with singer Katy Perry set to appear as one of the judges.

The museum is located in the Shoals region of northwest Alabama.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos