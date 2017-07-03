Amazing Macey: How a 7-year-old girl became a beloved presidential star

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Spelling champ explains how she she did it Pause 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 1:39 Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:59 Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:52 Stargazers, here's what's happening in the skies for May 2017 3:11 Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious' 3:01 Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 2:30 Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles 1:05 Make these lightened-up lemon bars for Easter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be at home on her Shelly Yang and David Frese The Kansas City Star

Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be at home on her Shelly Yang and David Frese The Kansas City Star