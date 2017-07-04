Entertainment

July 04, 2017 7:52 AM

Portland Symphony Orchestra losing assistant director

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The top musical leaders of the Portland Symphony Orchestra are going out with a bang.

The holiday pops concert on Portland's Eastern Promenade marks the final Fourth of July performance with the symphony for music director Robert Moody and assistant director Andrew Crust.

Both are departing for the Memphis Symphony Orchestra after completing the upcoming season.

Orchestra officials say there will be some guest conducting spots in the upcoming season as the symphony goes about replacing Moody. Then the symphony will find a new assistant conductor.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos