'The Jersey Brothers' is the true tale of three brothers during WWII's darkest days

"The Jersey Brothers: A Missing Naval Officer in the Pacific and His Family's Quest To Bring Him Home" by Sally Mott Freeman; Simon & Schuster (608 pages, $28)
Save the family – or save the world – is a question for the ages. "The Jersey Brothers" shows that true heroes try for both. The book's subtitle: "A Missing Naval Officer in the Pacific and His Family's Quest to Bring Him Home" tells you what to expect in this 500-plus page read.
And "The Jersey Brothers" are true American heroes whose real life story – make that stories – need to be told. Part history and part family memoir, the book chronicles the extraordinary adventures of three brothers, all Navy men, at the center of some of the most dramatic turning points of World War II.
Bill and Benny Mott and Barton Cross are brothers from New Jersey – hence the book's title. Annapolis grad Bill is picked by FDR to run the first Map Room in Washington. Annapolis grad Benny is an anti-aircraft officer on one of the only carriers to escape Pearl Harbor. Youngest brother Barton Cross is from their mom's second marriage. He is not academy fodder and is placed in the Navy supply corps mostly because his overbearing mother (Helen Mott Cross could be the 1940s model for today's helicopter moms) wants her youngest – arguably her favorite – out of harm's way. But the plan misfires when Barton Cross is sent to the Philippines and goes missing in action after a Japanese attack. Now his older brothers go on a mission to save him. And the devil is in the details.
First time author Sally Mott Freeman is the real life daughter of Bill Mott. How she learns Barton's story (kept as a family secret) is as mesmerizing as the parts of the book that meticulously document WWII military strategy and politics. Another strength of this page-turner is how the author alternates chapters toggling between family letters to the White House and scenes from the Battle of Midway, the Battle of Guadalcanal and the taking of Saipan.
I would be remiss not to note that many readers will be disturbed with the grim descriptions of the plight of American POWS in Japanese prisoner camps (Barton Cross and about 20,000 others end up in such camps), and horrific scenes from the Bataan Death March and other WWII atrocities.
War is hell, indeed.
But it is family that dominates the heart of these Jersey Boys. The narrative shows how the Mott/Cross and extended family react to Barton's plight, and how they cope with often dodgy wartime information. To tell the story of the war's impact on the world at large – as well as its lasting toll on her family at home – Freeman did 10 years of painstaking research. She pored over her dad's wartime letters and her grandma's diaries. She combed the National Archives. She traveled to the Philippines to search for medical records. She conducted interviews with many POWS, including Sen. John McCain, who knows a thing or two about enemy torture. That Vietnam War hero called the book "a remarkable tribute to the Greatest Generation."
Freeman is a speechwriter and media executive, and "The Jersey Brothers" is her first book. It deserves a translation to screen as compelling as "Saving Private Ryan." "The Jersey Boys" lasting message is: If we learn from our past we can prevent such atrocities in the present. This book is so much more than a summer read, it should be a required one.
