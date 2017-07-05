Entertainment

'Reason You're Alive' is a feel-good experience

By DAVID MARTINDALE Fort Worth Star-Telegram

"The Reason You're Alive" by Matthew Quick; Harper (240 pages, $25.99)

In "The Reason You're Alive," Matthew Quick performs a nifty literary magic trick.

The author of "The Silver Linings Playbook" introduces readers to David Granger, a politically incorrect Vietnam veteran who takes pride in the fact that he's basically too ornery to die. By book's end, everyone will wind up loving the camouflage-wearing, knife-carrying sociopath.

Turns out he's really not such a bad guy once you get to know him.

"The Reason You're Alive" (Harper, $25.99) is Granger telling his life story: going rogue and committing atrocities in the Vietnam jungle, coming home to a military psychiatric facility, marrying a woman more unstable than he is, and always at odds with his now-grown "ignorant" liberal art-dealer son.

Our protagonist ultimately goes on a mission to atone for an old transgression. He feels compelled to return a knife he stole nearly 50 years ago from his Vietnam nemesis: Clayton Fire Bear.

When readers make it to the Capra-esque final pages, they are almost certain to shed a feel-good tear or two. Our hero would bust their chops for all the "boohooing" and "girly-man behavior," but so be it.

Quick is adapting his book into a screenplay. Film rights were sold last year to Miramax.

