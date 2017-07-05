Entertainment

July 05, 2017 6:10 AM

Family of man shot by deputy rallies outside music festival

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Family and friends of a man who was shot to death last month by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy gathered outside a summer music festival to ask for justice in the case.

The Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2sG4K50 ) that about a dozen people rallied outside Summerfest's main gate Tuesday night. They held up a memorial pamphlet with photos of Williams.

Williams was shot after a deputy attempted to stop his vehicle because he failed to obey a traffic sign. Facebook video shows Williams did not stop and drove the SUV onto the median. The deputy, Michael Truax, has been placed on leave.

Williams' cousin, Shawna McKee, said the family can't have peace until there is justice.

The family said they did not know if they would file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos