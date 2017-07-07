Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued over Tupac Shakur T-shirts

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photographer Michael Miller sued the Jenners and their label, Kendall + Kylie, for copyright infringement on Friday, July 7, in Los Angeles federal court of the use of two of his photos of Tupac Shakur on "vintage" T-shirts the sisters briefly sold online. Photo by Rich Fury