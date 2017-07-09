Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was

FILE - In this May 9, 2017 file photo, Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Director Christopher Nolan and actor Mark Rylance didn't know quite how famous Harry Styles was before "Dunkirk," opening July 21. Styles, 23, who gained fame with One Direction and recently launched his solo career, plays a British soldier in Nolan's suspense-thriller about the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, in May and June of 1940. Photo by Charles Sykes