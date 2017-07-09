Entertainment

July 09, 2017 9:12 PM

Blue Oyster Cult joins lineup at New York State Fair

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Blue Oyster Cult is the latest addition to the musical lineup on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair.

The heavy metal group is slated for Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. Original members Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and Eric Bloom will lead the band through its 45-year catalog, including the iconic "Don't' Fear the Reaper."

It will be the band's third appearance at the fair.

Other groups on the fair's diverse lineup include 3 Doors Down, The Beach Boys, Kansas, The Marshall Tucker Band and LeAnn Rimes.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video