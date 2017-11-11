Smashing Pumpkins' Corgan reboots Nat'l Wrestling Alliance

FILE - In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Billy Corgan is more than just another celebrity immersed in wrestling as some sort of quirky promotional stunt. The Smashing Pumpkins lead singer has been involved in wrestling for more than a decade. But his next step is his biggest gamble yet. Corgan now owns the NWA - the old 1970s and 80s home of Ric Flair and Harley Race, among other greats, and hopes to return the forgotten promotion to relevance, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo by Chris Pizzello