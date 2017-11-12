Entertainment

South Africa's Johnny Clegg sings, kicks on farewell tour

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:30 AM

JOHANNESBURG

At 64, his pancreatic cancer in remission, South African musician Johnny Clegg kicked high and stomped five consecutive times — the signature move of Zulu war dancing — during a packed Johannesburg concert that he says is one of his last.

Clegg performed what he called an "autobiographical show" on Saturday night as part of his "Final Journey" tour, delivering the hybrid songs inspired by Zulu and South African township rhythms, as well as pop, folk and country and western, that he developed in defiance of racial barriers imposed by South Africa's apartheid system decades ago.

The man sometimes called the "White Zulu" said his manager, apparently concerned for the performer's stamina, didn't want the show to last too long.

However, Clegg said: "This is my last chance."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out

    Rapper Eminem blasts President Trump in a freestyle rap on topics ranging from the protests in Charlottesville, Va., to the anthem protests in the NFL.

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out 4:32

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out
Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 2:25

Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

View More Video