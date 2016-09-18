Leslie Jones addresses nude photos and Twitter firestorm at Emmys

It seemed a little bizarre at first: Comedian Leslie Jones walked onstage at the 2016 Emmy Awards with three unknown men, that an announcer said were accountants for Ernst and Young, the company that keeps the secret of the Emmy winners.
After one of the men gave a short explanation of what they do, the “Ghostbusters” actress said she had another job for them.
“I’ve got something for you to protect: my Twitter account!” Jones said.
“I’m butt naked on CNN,” she added.
Jones was plagued with racist and sexist messages on Twitter following the “Ghostbusters” release. She temporarily deleted her account but rejoined the social media platform, only to have her website and phone hacked soon after.
That hacker posted a video of Harambe the gorilla at the top of her website and posted nude photos of the actress.
“I just wanted to feel beautiful, y’all,” Jones told the Emmys crowd, to cheers.
