Striking a cord! Bostonians embrace pop-up painted pianos

Bostonians are embracing the painted pianos that have popped up across the city and neighboring Cambridge in recent days.
Celebrity Series of Boston placed 60 upright pianos decorated by local artists starting last week.
Each instrument bears a simple message: "Play Me, I'm Yours."
The pianos are part of a public art project by British artist Luke Jerram that's been installed in 50 cities worldwide.
More than 1,500 pianos have appeared in cities including London, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo and Los Angeles. The installation last came to Boston in 2013.
The pianos have been placed outside some of Boston and Cambridge's most recognizable landmarks, including Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall and Harvard Square.
The pianos will be out until Oct. 10 and their locations are posted on the web at http://streetpianos.com/boston2016.
