Italian reporter claims to learn writer Elena Ferrante's ID

Follow the money trail is an adage of investigative journalism. But can that approach reveal the identity of a globally popular author? Some fans of Elena Ferrante's novels think that's going too far.
Claudio Gatti, an investigative journalist for Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, claimed Sunday he has probably discovered the true name of Ferrante, who's popular for a series of novels exploring the lifelong friendship of two girls in Naples.
Gatti wrote that real estate records and revenue and payment details involving Ferrante's publishing house Edizioni e/o indicate that Ferrante is a Rome-based book translator. His article, also published by The New York Review of Books, says the publisher refused comment. Edizioni was closed Sunday.
Fans on social media contend the probe violates the author's privacy.
