October 2, 2016 10:58 PM

Vicksburg national park vehicle, annual pass prices to go up

The Associated Press
VICKSBURG, Miss.

The National Park Service says the price of annual passes and vehicle passes will go up Jan. 1 at Vicksburg National Military Park.

Spokesman William Justice says in a news release that annual passes will cost $30 instead of $25, and vehicle passes will go from $12 to $15.

He says the per-person pass will still be $5, and the cost of a motorcycle pass will remain $7.

The park service says the money will go to deferred maintenance, such as improving restrooms, replacing work out exhibit panels and repairing and painting cannon carriages

