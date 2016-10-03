New England circus arts center constructing new home

The New England Center for Circus Arts is working on its new home in Brattleboro, Vermont.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2doSo7e) a new building going up on a three-acre parcel is going to have a custom-built trapezium with a ceiling height of 40 feet and a trampoline.
A $350,000 loan was obtained by the circus school through the Windham County Economic Development Program. That was the result of a settlement between nuclear plant Vermont Yankee owner Entergy and the state of Vermont.
The 8,600-square-foot gymnasium for circus arts training and performances should be ready for occupancy by June 2017.
