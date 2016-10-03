Celebrities

New England circus arts center constructing new home

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

The New England Center for Circus Arts is working on its new home in Brattleboro, Vermont.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2doSo7e) a new building going up on a three-acre parcel is going to have a custom-built trapezium with a ceiling height of 40 feet and a trampoline.

A $350,000 loan was obtained by the circus school through the Windham County Economic Development Program. That was the result of a settlement between nuclear plant Vermont Yankee owner Entergy and the state of Vermont.

The 8,600-square-foot gymnasium for circus arts training and performances should be ready for occupancy by June 2017.

