Chinese hit ballet 'Raise the Red Lantern' goes to Manila

The National Ballet of China is bringing its acclaimed "Raise the Red Lantern" ballet to the Philippines this month under a cultural exchange program that officials say has remained strong despite the two countries' territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
The ballet version of acclaimed film director Zhang Yimou's Oscar-nominated movie will be performed at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Oct. 27-28 — three years after talks began to bring it to the country.
The cultural center's artistic director, Chris B. Millado, said Wednesday it considers the 100-member ballet troupe's show in Manila and a reciprocal performance in China next year by Ballet Philippines as a "cultural handshake."
Chinese Embassy cultural counsellor Pan Feng said despite the territorial disputes, cultural relations have stayed strong.
