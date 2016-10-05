Celebrities

October 5, 2016 2:03 AM

Chinese hit ballet 'Raise the Red Lantern' goes to Manila

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The National Ballet of China is bringing its acclaimed "Raise the Red Lantern" ballet to the Philippines this month under a cultural exchange program that officials say has remained strong despite the two countries' territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The ballet version of acclaimed film director Zhang Yimou's Oscar-nominated movie will be performed at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Oct. 27-28 — three years after talks began to bring it to the country.

The cultural center's artistic director, Chris B. Millado, said Wednesday it considers the 100-member ballet troupe's show in Manila and a reciprocal performance in China next year by Ballet Philippines as a "cultural handshake."

Chinese Embassy cultural counsellor Pan Feng said despite the territorial disputes, cultural relations have stayed strong.

