Yumi Hogan, governor's wife, aids western Maryland museum

Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is helping an art museum in Hagerstown celebrate its 85th anniversary.
Hogan is co-chairing a fundraising gala Saturday at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.
Hogan is a painter who uses traditional ink-and-paper techniques of her native South Korea to create abstract works inspired by rural landscapes.
Hogan says in a statement that she hopes to help the museum further its commitment to arts education and support for regional artists.
Other anniversary events include an installation and gallery talk by University of Maryland sculpture professor Foon Sham. The exhibition opens Monday and continues through Jan. 8.
