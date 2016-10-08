Wichita State to convert old campus building to makerspace

Wichita State University will renovate the second-oldest building on campus into a makerspace for creative people from the Wichita area.
The $8 million renovation of Henrion Hall is included in a $250 million fundraising campaign the university announced Wednesday.
A makerspace provides tools and space for collaborative, creative learning in several different areas.
The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2dhpkgp ) the renovations at Henrion Hall will update arts facilities and add such things as an audio studio, video production lab, pottery wheels, power tools and metalworking.
The university says people will be able to buy memberships for the makerspace to get access to the new tools and facilities.
Wichita State already had announced plans for a makerspace inside the Experiential Engineering Building that is currently under construction.
Comments