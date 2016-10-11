NBA star Derrick Rose back on stand in rape lawsuit trial

Derrick Rose is set to testify again Tuesday in a $21.5 million civil lawsuit that alleges the New York Knicks star and two friends raped an incapacitated woman.
Before Rose retakes the stand, a judge will first consider a mistrial request from Rose's lawyer, who said the woman's attorneys had failed to reveal a profane text message that was relevant to the case before the trial began.
Sexual text messages were at the center of Rose's first day of testimony on Friday, when the plaintiffs' attorneys called him as a hostile witness to help make the case that the woman never gave consent to have sex with him and his longtime friends and assistants, Randall Hampton and Ryan Allen.
The woman sent Rose a series of suggestive texts, starting with one that said he's the reason she "wakes up horny," followed by similar messages throughout the day of Aug. 26, 2013, Rose testified.
He said he took these messages as consent for sex, though none said so explicitly.
Rose said the only time the woman said "no" was when all three men tried to walk into her bedroom at once, and she told them to instead come one at a time.
Rose was asked if he felt any remorse about the night.
"I'm sensitive to it," Rose replied, but added, "I feel I didn't do anything wrong."
The Associated Press is not naming the woman because it generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault.
Rose had to miss his Knicks' preseason game in New York with the Washington Wizards on Monday night in order to be in court Tuesday morning. The judge wouldn't change the trial's schedule to accommodate Rose
