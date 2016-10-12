Japanese, African, US writers among bettors' Nobel favorites

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 file photo, Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich waves to journalists as she leaves a news conference in Minsk, Belarus after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature. The prize judges called her work "a monument to suffering and courage." Alexievich used the skills of a journalist to create literature chronicling the great tragedies of the Soviet Union and its 1991 collapse: subjects ranging from World War II, the Soviet war in Afghanistan, the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster and the suicides that later ensued from those mourning the death of Communism. Her successor will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1993 file photo, American author Toni Morrison is shown at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. The Swedish Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to Morrison later that year, praising her novels for their "visionary force and poetic import" and for giving "life to an essential aspect of American reality." Her novels, such as 1987's "Beloved," have shone a light on the racial prejudices that have afflicted her homeland.
FILE - In this March 14, 1980 file photo, Italian playwright Dario Fo performs at Folkets Hus in Stockholm, Sweden. Fo through works like 1970's "Accidental Death of an Anarchist" and 1981's "Trumpets and Raspberries" was praised by the Swedish Academy for emulating "the jesters of the Middle Ages in scourging authority and upholding the dignity of the downtrodden."
File - In this Dec. 12, 1974 file photo, Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn at a press conference at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm. Solzhenitsyn was central in exposing the horrors of Soviet slave labor camps from his own experiences through works such as 1962's "One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich." The Swedish Academy awarded him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1970, "for the ethical force with which he has pursued the indispensable traditions of Russian literature." Solzhenitzyn decided not to leave the Soviet Union to receive his prize, fearing authorities wouldn't let him back. He accepted the award four years later after he was exiled from the Soviet Union.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 1966 file photo, Irish novelist, playwright and poet Samuel Beckett is shown at the film adaptation of his play "Comedy" in Paris. Beckett, who lived much of his life in France and wrote extensively in French, received the 1969 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy praised Beckett "for his writing, which - in new forms for the novel and drama - in the destitution of modern man acquires its elevation." His most revered play was the 1952 absurdist black comedy "Waiting for Godot."
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 1982 file photo, Gabriel Garcia Marquez shows his Nobel Prize for literature medal after his Nobel Lecture in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swedish Academy praised Marquez "for his novels and short stories, in which the fantastic and the realistic are combined in a richly composed world of imagination, reflecting a continent's life and conflicts." Garcia Marquez is widely seen as the Spanish language's most-popular 20th century writer through novels such as 1967's "One Hundred Years of Solitude."
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 1962 file photo, John Steinbeck talks to media in the office of his publisher in New York after the announcement he had been awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Literature. Steinbeck, best-remembered for his 1939 novel "The Grapes of Wrath," which told the epic story of a family traveling west from Oklahoma to California, was awarded the prize "for his realistic and imaginative writings, combining as they do sympathetic humour and keen social perception."
FILE - In this Nov. 1960 file photo, U.S. novelist Ernest Hemingway attending a bullfight in Madrid, Spain. Hemingway had been a reporter during the Spanish Civil War in the late-1930s and his experience there informed perhaps his greatest work, 1940's "For Whom The Bell Tolls." The Swedish Academy awarded Hemingway the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954 "for his mastery of the art of narrative, most recently demonstrated in 'The Old Man and the Sea,' and for the influence that he has exerted on contemporary style."
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 1942 file photo, German author Thomas Mann is captured reading in Los Angeles. Mann won the 1929 Nobel Prize in Literature "principally for his great novel, Buddenbrooks (1901), which has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature." Nine laureates have been singled out for a particular work. Mann became an increasingly vocal critic of Nazism when living in exile in the United States during World War II.
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 1936 file photo, American playwright Eugene O'Neill sitting in the library of his Seattle home on Puget Sound. O'Neill became the second American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1936 "for the power, honesty and deep-felt emotions of his dramatic works, which embody an original concept of tragedy." O'Neill was renowned for using American vernacular and for putting those at the fringes of society at the heart of his work. Highlights pre-Nobel include "Anna Christie" and "Strange Interlude."
FILE - In this photo Aug. 1, 1940 partly-censored file photo provided by the British government, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill holds a Tommy Gun during a visit to north-east England. Churchill was a prolific writer, producing a body of work that included a history of World War II, the conflict that he is most associated with. When awarding him the 1953 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Committee praised Churchill "for his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values".
FILE - In this July 12, 1930 file photo, Indian poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore is shown while in Berlin, Germany. In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for what the Swedish Academy described as "his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse." Tagore played a pivotal role in popularizing Indian culture in the West through such works as "Gitanjali: Song Offerings."
FILE - In this November 20, 1938 file photo, Swedish writer Selma Lagerlof at her home during celebrations of her 80th birthday. In 1909, Lagerlof became the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "in appreciation of the lofty idealism, vivid imagination and spiritual perception that characterize her writings". She is perhaps best-known for her 1907 children's book "The Wonderful Adventures of Nils." There have been 13 other female Nobel laureates since Lagerlof.
FILE- In this Jan. 1936 file photo, British author Rudyard Kipling is photographed just before his death later that month. Much of Kipling's work, most famously 1894's "The Jungle Book" and 1901's "Kim" were set in, or around, India. He had been born in Bombay, what is now known as Mumbai. The Swedish Academy awarded Kipling the 1907 Nobel Prize in Literature "in consideration of the power of observation, originality of imagination, virility of ideas and remarkable talent for narration." At 41, he remains the youngest literature laureate to this day.
