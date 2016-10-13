Thais waiting for word on king's health pray, offer flowers

Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Thais chanted prayers Wednesday as the country's stock market and currency tumbled and the prime minister canceled an overseas trip amid concerns about long-ailing King Adulyadej's health.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais pray for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais hold portraits of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman holds a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while praying at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman prays for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A Thai woman places a garland after praying for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated, in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais cry as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais cry as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pushed on a wheelchair while leaving Siriraj hospital for the Grand Palace for a ceremony celebrating his birthday in Bangkok. Hundreds of tearful Thais on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, were continuing to offer flowers and chant prayers for King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Apichart Weerawong, File
AP Photo
A Thai woman cries as she prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Sakchai Lalit
AP Photo
A woman prays for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
A Buddhist monk and Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Thais hold their hands and pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Hundreds of tearful Thais continue to offer flowers and chant prayers for the king outside the Bangkok hospital where the world's longest-reigning monarch is being treated for multiple health problems.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Thais pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Siriraj Hospital where the king is being treated in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king's blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator.
Wason Wanichakorn
AP Photo
Comments