Plays inspired by Black Lives Matter planned for next week

The Atlanta theater community is joining theaters around the nation in producing not one, but 75 short plays inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
WABE Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2egUKDy) that the project's title — "Every 28 Hours" — comes from the widely shared and contested statistic that a black person is killed by police every 28 hours.
The show originated as a partnership between the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the One-Minute Play Festival in 2014 following the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting death of Michael Brown.
The production has since been taken on by theater companies across the United States.
In Atlanta, "Every 28 Hours" is on stage at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College at 7 p.m. Monday.
Comments