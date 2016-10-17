Woman pleads guilty to plotting with lover to kill husband

A Cross Lanes woman has admitted to plotting to kill her husband last year.
News agencies report 39-year-old Brandy Skeens pleaded guilty Friday in Kanawha County to conspiracy to commit murder. Her boyfriend, 41-year-old Joseph Lawrence, also pleaded guilty last week to the same charge in the case.
Skeens told deputies that she and Lawrence made plans to kill her husband, Roger Skeens, because he was physically abusive.
Roger Skeens told a 911 operator last November that a man entered his Sissonville home with a shotgun. The two men fought and Roger Skeens took the gun from him.
That man was later identified as Lawrence. Officials said Lawrence and Brandy Skeens wanted the incident to look like a burglary.
Both are facing one- to five-year prison sentences.
