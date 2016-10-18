Fan upset by trade donating $250,000 to Subban's charity

A man who took put a full-page ad in a Montreal newspaper to express his anger over P.K. Subban's trade from the Canadiens to Nashville is making a big donation to the popular defenseman's charity.
The Montreal Children's Hospital said Tuesday that Dr. Charles Kowalski and his wife are donating $250,000 to P.K.'s Helping Hand Fund. The couple had originally pledged $50,000 to the foundation.
Kowalski, an emergency room physician living in Ottawa, Ontario, and until recently a die-hard Canadiens fan, will make the check presentation Wednesday at the hospital's P.K. Subban Atrium.
The Canadiens dealt the flashy Subban to Nashville this offseason for star defenseman Shea Weber.
In a full-page ad in Thursday's Montreal Gazette, Kowalski thanked Subban for his time in Montreal and said the trade has shaken his belief in the Canadiens.
"Now, I feel anger, disappointment and embarrassment over the treatment of P.K. Subban by team management: the same sentiments that many felt after the Patrick Roy trade," Kowalski said in the ad.
"You are an amazing and influential role model for my children, and I am going to miss not having you as a Montreal Canadien."
Subban was popular in Montreal because of his charitable endeavors that included a pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital.
