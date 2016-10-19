AP PHOTOS: Family portraits of babies disabled by Zika

In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Rozilene Ferreira poses with her 1-year-old son, Arthur Conceicao, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. A year after a spike in the number of newborns with the defect known as microcephaly, Brazilian doctors and researchers have seen many of the babies develop swallowing difficulties, epileptic seizures and vision and hearing problems.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Diana Felix and Carlos Alberto Dias, pose with their son, Ezequiel, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Dias stopped working to help Felix care for their four children. Sometimes he accompanies her to Ezequiel's therapy sessions and medical appointments, which can be as often as five times a week.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 27, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Elisson Campos poses with his 1-year-old brother, Jose Wesley Campos, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Bonito, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Elisson is very close to his baby brother and loves to hold him in his arms.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Angelica Pereira kisses her daughter Luiza, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, during a portrait session in Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Pernambuco state, Brazil. "We are always chasing something. We have to drop everything else, all our chores, our homes," said the 21-year-old. "There are so many of us with children with special needs. (The government) is forgetting about that."
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Rosana Alves holds her daughter Luana, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, as they pose for a photo in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Alves has three daughters and has left work to take care of Luana, who is equipped with specially designed leg braces to help position her feet.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Vanessa dos Santos poses with her son, Enzo, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Santos is one of the few mothers who lives within walking distance of a rehabilitation center. Enzo is eating well and gaining weight, but he has to take medication twice a day to control convulsions and still has difficulties with movements, especially in his hands.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Jusikelly da Silva poses for a photo with her daughter Luhandra, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Silva says she is desperate to get a brain scan for Luhandra, who was sitting up and eating solid foods before a seizure several months ago left her virtually motionless.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 27, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Solange Ferreira holds her 1-year-old son Jose Wesley Campos, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, as they pose for a photo in Bonito, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The boy came to be known as the "bucket baby" because of a Dec. 23, 2015 photograph of him in a bucket filled with water to help him calm down. The image became emblematic of Brazil's Zika epidemic amid a surge of babies being born with unusually small heads in the country's northeast.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Daniele Ferreira dos Santos holds her son Juan Pedro, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, as they pose for a photo in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Santos is helped by her mother and older daughter, who often take turns caring for Juan Pedro. His father left the house a few weeks after he was born.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
This combo of nine photos taken between Sept. 26 and 29, 2016, shows infants who were born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems caused by congenital Zika syndrome, photographed with their mothers or family member, in Pernambuco state, Brazil. Associated Press photographer Felipe Dana has followed these babies from hospitals to their cribs, from brain exams to bath time. Dana used an instant film so they could immediately see and keep the photographs he made of them. Dana gave the mothers the prints but preserved the negatives, later bleaching and scanning them so they mirrored the images they took home.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo made from a negative recovered from instant film, Tatiane do Nascimento holds her son Willamis Silva, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, as they pose for a photo in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Willamis was having swallowing problems and not gaining weight so a feeding tube was introduced, which in less than a month he pulled out a couple of times. Barbosa, who has two other children, says she used to take Williamis daily to the hospital or physical therapy, but now they are going two or three times a week.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo, Angelica Pereira holds a instant film photo of her and her daughter Luiza, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, in Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Pernambuco state, Brazil. For a brief moment, mothers with 1-year-old babies with microcephaly, forgot about getting that hard-to-find drug needed to prevent their babies from having seizures or the uncomfortable stares directed at their children born with small heads because of a Zika virus infection in the womb. Instead they were just like any other moms getting the first formal photographs of their babies.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
Comments